County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita zip codes 91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387 and 91390, through Friday, Feb. 28.

Pet owners are required to have a valid pet license and their pet must be spayed/neutered and microchipped if they reside in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. This requirement also applies to residents of cities that contract with the county, like Santa Clarita, and have adopted the county’s ordinance regarding animals.

“Providing this amnesty period for waiving late fees and penalties will enable pet owners to come into compliance with County regulations and State law in a more affordable manner,” said Department of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda. “It is our hope that pet owners of unlicensed pets will take this opportunity to come into compliance with these requirements and avoid costly penalties in the future.”

Pet owners can obtain a new or renew a pet’s license at animalcare.lacounty.gov. Information on licensing fees can also be found on the website. Pet owners may also obtain a new license or renew their pet’s license by printing the application online and mailing it to DACC or by visiting their local County animal care center.

Participating Contract Cities:

Agoura Hills (91301)

Artesia (90701)

Azusa (91010, 91702, 91706, 91722)

Bell (90201)

Hawaiian Gardens (90716)

Inglewood (90301, 90302, 90303, 90304, 90305)

Irwindale (91010, 91702, 91706)

La Habra Heights (90631)

Lancaster (93534, 93535, 93536)

Lomita (90710, 90717)

Malibu (90265)

Maywood (90270)

Monterey Park (90022, 90063, 90640, 91754, 91755, 91803)

Palmdale (93543, 93550, 93551, 93552, 93591)

Rolling Hills Estates (90274)

San Fernando (91340, 91342)

Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390)

West Covina (91746, 91790, 91791, 91792)

West Hollywood (90028, 90038, 90046, 90048, 90069)

DACC offers low-cost vaccination and microchips clinics, microchip implantation is $7.50, and low-cost assistance for qualifying individuals for spay and neuter surgeries. Please visit the DACC website or visit a County of Los Angeles animal care center for more information about these services.

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community.

As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors.

To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov.

To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org/. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...