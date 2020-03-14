Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

Like much of the world, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control department is adapting to the challenges caused by the recent outbreak of Covid-19. We value the health and safety of our residents, their pets, the animals in our care, and our employees.

We remain committed to keeping our communities as safe as possible for people and animals. Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports. Other less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice.

We ask the public to renew pet licenses by mail or online by going to our website. Pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time. Pet owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittal.

We would like to partner with people who have pets to surrender to reduce the number of people accessing our animal care centers:

If at all possible, pet owners who wish to surrender their pets are asked to delay surrendering them at this time. We encourage those who have lost or found pets to download the SHADOW app – which can also be accessed on our website – and if possible to foster those pets temporarily. Additionally, those who wish to surrender stray, healthy cats are asked to release them where they were trapped and bring them in after the public health recommendation for social distancing is removed.

We commit to updating our communications as conditions change.