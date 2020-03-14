Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

Like much of the world, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control department is adapting to the challenges caused by the recent outbreak of Covid-19. We value the health and safety of our residents, their pets, the animals in our care, and our employees.
We remain committed to keeping our communities as safe as possible for people and animals. Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports. Other less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice.
We ask the public to renew pet licenses by mail or online by going to our website. Pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time. Pet owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittal.
We would like to partner with people who have pets to surrender to reduce the number of people accessing our animal care centers:
If at all possible, pet owners who wish to surrender their pets are asked to delay surrendering them at this time.
Additionally, those who wish to surrender stray, healthy cats are asked to release them where they were trapped and bring them in after the public health recommendation for social distancing is removed.
We commit to updating our communications as conditions change.
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of
COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue
ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.