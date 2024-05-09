SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods. The microgrant recipients were each awarded $500 to invest in a diverse range of creative projects or initiatives that contribute to their communities.

The microgrant recipients from Santa Clarita are:

– Julian Bond

– Coral Chavez

– Christopher Lowder

– James Mackey

“The people that live, work, and raise families in a community know better than anyone where $500 will bring the most impact,” said Devanshi Metha, finance business partner, Nextdoor Kind Foundation. “The breadth of applications, ranging from practical to inspirational, show that great ideas often start at the grassroots level. We’re honored to support the visions of these L.A. County community leaders.”

The Los Angeles County Microgrant Program awardees represent communities across Los Angeles County, from Santa Clarita to Long Beach and dozens of neighborhoods in between. The recipients were selected for exceptionally illustrating how their project or initiative would have a significant community impact, foster community collaboration, have measurable outcomes, and uplift under-resourced communities. For a list of Los Angeles County Microgrant Program recipients and the neighborhoods they represent, click [here].

The 100 microgrant recipients were selected out of 550 applications by a panel of Los Angeles County community leaders and changemakers. The panel was comprised of small business owners, community advocates and faith leaders.

To learn more about the Nextdoor Kind Foundation and the grantees, visit the Nextdoor Kind Foundation website.

About Nextdoor Kind Foundation

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation seeks to inspire and empower new leaders to change the world for the better – one neighborhood at a time. Our focus is on microgrants to individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses to support neighborhoods at the hyper-local level. We believe small gifts can inspire and empower new leaders across the country, and the world, to deepen our connections to each other and inspire kinder communities. To learn more about Nextdoor Kind Foundation, visit https://about.nextdoor.com/nextdoor-kind-foundation/.

