May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival

As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the 2024 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to California State University, San Marcos student Krisha Pedraza.
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its fifth annual report on mortality among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to get active and safely take bike rides while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for more people biking and walking.
1990
- Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Color My World on Oct. 18
L.A. County Library is deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all its neighbors.
More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.
More than 17.4 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 139,605 from April 2024 according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Don’t miss out on Wednesday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when California State University, Northridge’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research Symposium will feature live hip-hop performances, DJ’s, dancers, graffiti installations, food trucks, and more.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its newest initiative, "The Voice(s) of Business" podcast in partnership with SCAN Media, LLC and 95Visual.
1875
- John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The 2024 California Institute of the Arts graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 10 on the Valencia campus of CalArts. Honorary Degree recipients will include actor Keanu Reeves and director/writer/producer Gina Prince Bythewood.
