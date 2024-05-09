May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival

The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.

Only cars with paid parking permits will be admitted into the park.

The cross country trails, dog park and exercise staircase will also be closed. The park will remain open for walking and passive use with the exception of the event venue area.

Note: Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is not permitted.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...