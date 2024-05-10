Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award

The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two ‘n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual DownBeat Magazine Music Awards.

Individual DownBeat awards included:

Isabel Pierson – Outstanding Soloist in “I’ll Fly Away” with Two N’ Four Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Emily Dibene – Outstanding Soloist in “I’ll Fly Away” with Two N’ Four Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Lucas Santos – Outstanding Soloist in “Fly Like An Eagle” with the SCVA VJCA Honor Choir.

Tomi Lessis – Outstanding Vocal Percussionist in “Fly Like An Eagle” with the SCVA VJCA Honor Choir.

The Valencia High choir is under the direction of Christine Tavares Mocha, Valencia High School Choral Director.

“The DownBeat Student Music Awards are considered to be the most prestigious awards in jazz education and many consider winning one to be an accomplishment that should be included on a college application or professional resume,” said Sally Petree, a Valencia High SChool Jazz Choir booster.

The awards were established in 1976 by the music industry’s pre-eminent jazz publication and hundreds of musicians, music educators and music industry professionals have received their first international recognition through the awards.

Valencia High Jazz Choir members included: James Stockman, Ella Ray, Lucas Santos, Daniel Heringer, Donovan Krejcarek, Tomi Lessis, Steviejane Petree, Bella Petree, Matt Roco-Calvo, Maya Shankar, Emma Henao, Callia Cheshire, Rebekah Puettman, Marcus Espinosa, Promiz Thomas, Emily Dibene, Isabel Pierson, Francis Kalaw and Nathan Egami.

To view the winning announcement visit https://archive.maherpublications.com/view/533822710/18/.

For more information on the Valencia High School Choir program visit valenciachoir.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...