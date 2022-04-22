Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16

The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge! This week-long challenge begins Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20. On Thursday, May 19, five pit stops will be available to participants with free refreshments and giveaways. Participants are encouraged to take the online pledge at GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Local businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch at a local restaurant of their choice! Businesses interested in participating are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact and for registering the business. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of those at their company who participated by May 23 to Scott Bachrach, City event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at (661) 255-4173 or sbachrach@santa-clarita.com.

The five pit stops will be located throughout the City on Thursday, May 19, at the following locations:

Camp Plenty (Hosted by Bicycle Johns and SCV Bicycle Coalition)

Bouquet Junction (Hosted by Incycle and SCV Bicycle Coalition)

South Fork Trail (Hosted by Trek Bikes and SCV Bicycle Coalition)

City Hall (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita)

City Public Works Yard (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita)

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge. For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including the Hit the Trail Bike Ride, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com.

