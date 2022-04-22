Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16

The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge! This week-long challenge begins Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20. On Thursday, May 19, five pit stops will be available to participants with free refreshments and giveaways. Participants are encouraged to take the online pledge at GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Local businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch at a local restaurant of their choice! Businesses interested in participating are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact and for registering the business. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of those at their company who participated by May 23 to Scott Bachrach, City event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at (661) 255-4173 or sbachrach@santa-clarita.com.
The five pit stops will be located throughout the City on Thursday, May 19, at the following locations:
Camp Plenty (Hosted by Bicycle Johns and SCV Bicycle Coalition)
Bouquet Junction (Hosted by Incycle and SCV Bicycle Coalition)
South Fork Trail (Hosted by Trek Bikes and SCV Bicycle Coalition)
City Hall (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita)
City Public Works Yard (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita)
Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge. For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including the Hit the Trail Bike Ride, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
