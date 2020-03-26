Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund

Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.

Sempra Foundation recognizes that just as small businesses are struggling, so too are small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations. Community needs are increasing, costs are rising and key fundraising activities are being moved or canceled altogether. This combination of factors can create pressures on an organization’s viability and sustainability over the longer-term – and just when services are most needed.

Through the COVID-19 Nonprofit Hardship Fund, the Sempra Energy Foundation will provide grants ranging from $500 to $50,000 to small to medium-sized non-profit organizations serving people and families significantly affected by COVID-19.

This could include:

– Support for an increase in the volume of services being provided to clients as a result of the pandemic (e.g., meals for home-bound seniors; meals or other supplies for those who are sheltering in place due to age or medical conditions; medical or other necessary supplies for those servicing increasing volumes of sick people, etc.);

– Support for unexpected expenses associated with fulfilling these services (e.g., the hiring of additional workers or drivers; the increased purchasing of meal ingredients or necessary medical supplies); and/or

– Support to help sustain basic operations and services to people and families impacted by COVID-19 amid the pandemic-related cancellation of major fundraisers that would have otherwise sustained operations.

Guidelines:

In order to qualify, organizations must:

– Have a charitable status under section 501(c)(3) and be in good standing with the IRS;

– Be currently providing critical services to individuals and families significantly affected by COVID-19; and

– Be providing health, education, welfare or social services in response to COVID-19 in the areas of the U.S. where Sempra Energy and its family of companies operate, including California, Texas and Louisiana.

Application must be made via the online application.

To apply, click here.