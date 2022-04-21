April 28: Jersey Mike’s Partners with American Cancer Society in Special Fundraiser

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022

By Press Release

All six Santa Clarita Jersey Mike’s locations are partnering with the American Cancer Society for a special fundraising event to support Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Proceeds support local services for cancer patients and survivors, as well as vital lifesaving research.

On April 28, visit Jersey Mike’s in Santa Clarita and mention this fundraiser, or order on the Jersey Mike’s app using promo code RFL15.

Jersey Mike’s will happily donate 15% of the sale in support of Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society’s primary funding source for research, treatment and programs. Enjoy some great subs and help Jersey Mike’s support this worthy cause.

Relay For Life, with this year’s theme of HOPE AROUND THE WORLD, takes place two weeks later on Saturday, May 14 at Central Park.

The entire community is welcome to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, games, raffle drawings, food trucks, and loads of fun.

Join the inspiring event to celebrate survivors and help those who have been touched by cancer, empower individuals to fight back, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society in its mission to save lives.

