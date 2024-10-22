SCV Chamber Named 2024 Diversity Leader by Inside The Valley Magazine

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has been honored as one of the 2024 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside The Valley magazine. This recognition highlights the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to represent the entire Santa Clarita Valley business community and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within the organization.

“Our Chamber’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion ensures that we can meet the needs of our entire diverse business community,” said Becki Robb, Board Chair of the Chamber. “Being recognized as a leader in DE&I reflects our dedication and our members’ ongoing commitment to embracing these principles. We are proud to be driving positive change for businesses and our community.”

The SCV Chamber was recognized on Oct.16 during a digital awards program, celebrating its efforts alongside other distinguished organizations in the region. Additionally, the SCV Chamber will be featured in the October/November edition of Inside The Valley magazine.

Patsy Ayala, Chair of the SCV Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance and SCV Chamber member Tamara Gurney, President/CEO of Mission Valley bank, were named as individual honorees in the 2024 DE&I Leaders of Influence.

“At the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just words but essential pillars for fostering strong, resilient communities,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the Chamber. “This recognition reaffirms our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive business environment where all voices are heard and valued. We are honored to receive this distinction and remain committed to promoting DE&I in our work.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1923 and is the largest business membership organization in the SCV representing more than 65,000 member employees. The SCV Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

For more information visit scvchamber.org.

