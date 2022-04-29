April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage

The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play “The Great Gatsby,” based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Directed by Tina Kronis, the artistic director of Theater Movement Bazaar, this adaptation of the classic is rooted in movement and explores economic inequities through a Roaring Twenties party scene.

The show features current students from the BFA and MFA Acting Program at CalArts. The cast includes Harry Golby, Joe Groth, Sawyer Shine, Faryn Thomure, Amelia Whitney, Shelby Ryan Lee, Rory James Leech, Rohan Cutlip, Anthony Hernandez, Magdalene Taylor, Marie Sadd, Aaron Zucker, Olivia Mae Fogel, Jason Pollak, Sophia Gabrinetti, MC Smitherman, Ling Chang, Jonas Roush and Kyle DiGiorgio.

The creative team includes the following CalArtians:

Harlan Epstein: Dramaturg

Woori Kim: Scenic designer

Emma Grace Eisenmann: Costume designer

W. Alejandro Melendez: Lighting designer

Charles Glaudini: Sound designer

Ying Xin: Sound designer

Ben Conway: Asst. scenic designer

Alexandra Yasuda: Scenic team staff

Karen Ayala: Asst. costume designer

Ella Fornof: Asst. lighting designer

Rhea Iyer: Graphic designer

Alexa Orovitz: Producer

Marissa Jacobo-Correa: Stage manager

Arson Kim: Asst. stage manager

Winky Kim: Asst. stage manager

Jordie Marie Rippon: Company stage manager

Cassy Sottile: Asst. Company stage manager

School of Theater faculty Chris Swetcky: Production manager

Percent Han: Associate production supervisor

Samuel Dubois: Technical director

Donghyun Kim: Technical director

Jack Cannon: Master electrician

Miles Karraa: Asst. master electrician

Tickets are $10 and $2 for students with ID using the code GatsbyStudent. Tickets are available by clicking here.

CalArts Butler Building II

24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355

