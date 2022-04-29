April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage

The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play “The Great Gatsby,” based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Directed by Tina Kronis, the artistic director of Theater Movement Bazaar, this adaptation of the classic is rooted in movement and explores economic inequities through a Roaring Twenties party scene.
The show features current students from the BFA and MFA Acting Program at CalArts. The cast includes Harry Golby, Joe Groth, Sawyer Shine, Faryn Thomure, Amelia Whitney, Shelby Ryan Lee, Rory James Leech, Rohan Cutlip, Anthony Hernandez, Magdalene Taylor, Marie Sadd, Aaron Zucker, Olivia Mae Fogel, Jason Pollak, Sophia Gabrinetti, MC Smitherman, Ling Chang, Jonas Roush and Kyle DiGiorgio.
The creative team includes the following CalArtians:
Harlan Epstein: Dramaturg
Woori Kim: Scenic designer
Emma Grace Eisenmann: Costume designer
W. Alejandro Melendez: Lighting designer
Charles Glaudini: Sound designer
Ying Xin: Sound designer
Ben Conway: Asst. scenic designer
Alexandra Yasuda: Scenic team staff
Karen Ayala: Asst. costume designer
Ella Fornof: Asst. lighting designer
Rhea Iyer: Graphic designer
Alexa Orovitz: Producer
Marissa Jacobo-Correa: Stage manager
Arson Kim: Asst. stage manager
Winky Kim: Asst. stage manager
Jordie Marie Rippon: Company stage manager
Cassy Sottile: Asst. Company stage manager
School of Theater faculty Chris Swetcky: Production manager
Percent Han: Associate production supervisor
Samuel Dubois: Technical director
Donghyun Kim: Technical director
Jack Cannon: Master electrician
Miles Karraa: Asst. master electrician
Tickets are $10 and $2 for students with ID using the code GatsbyStudent. Tickets are available by clicking here.
CalArts Butler Building II
24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355
