Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents “The Forbidden Trail” Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. “Don’t Let Your Eyes Betray You!” This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail and there is no telling what lurks around.

Bring comfortable walking shoes.

Warning: The Haunted Hike is appropriate for teens and adults. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for those with a medical condition

Hike Times:

Friday and Saturday: 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Timeslots:

Every 15 minutes.

Trail length: 3/4 of a mile (please expect 45 minutes to 60 minutes to complete hike).

Presale Tickets are $15 per person (VIP Jump the Line $25) at Haunted Hike Tickets.

Onsite Tickets are $20 per person (VIP Jump the Line $30).

Rating: PG-13, waivers required

Ages: This event is designed for ages 13 years and up. Twelve years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Parental discretion is advised.

The Rules

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation urges guests to have fun, but do expect responsible behavior. So yell and scream all you want, wet your pants if you must and really savor your frightful interactive adventure. But play nice and pay attention to your guide and/or other crew members who are looking out not just for you, but for the safety and enjoyment of everyone on the premises. If an actor or crew member breaks out of character to give you instructions, you can bet there’s a good reason for it and you need to listen carefully.

​Terms and Conditions

All sales finaL. The event will happen rain or shine. IF a show is canceled, ticket holders will have 72 hours from cancellation announcement to reschedule or ask for a refund. Ticket holder may also opt to make the purchase a donation to Friends of Castaic Lake in lieu of refund.

​

Castaic Lake reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone or to expel guests who in our judgment are behaving in such a way as to disrupt the event or to pose a danger to themselves, other guests, or our volunteers at any time. No refunds will be made for any reason.

​

Maximum five people in a group; groups larger than 6 will be split, and groups smaller than 6 may be combined with other guests to fill out a group. Castaic Lake reserves the right to determine the number of people in each part of a split group, but we will attempt to accommodate the wishes of the group as much as possible. Tickets bought at multiple entry times may be combined for admission together, subject to the group size limits; admission prior to the latest ticketed time is not guaranteed.

For more information visit www.castaiclake.com/halloweenhaunt.

