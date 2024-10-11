Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN

The MAIN presents a show featuring Brady Glen, a magician and Nader Hanna, a hypnotist in an evening of whimsy, fun and mind reading, Friday, Nov. 1, 8-10 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Nader Hanna

Nader Hanna is a professional mind reader and hypnotist originally from Cairo, Egypt. Known for his mind-bending feats of ESP and hypnosis, Nader has a unique ability to engage his audience in a way that will leave them in wonder and awe. He has performed at corporate events for companies such as NBC Universal as well as major celebrities and film directors, such as John Landis, Joe Dante and Tippi Hedren.

Brady Glen

Brady Glen has been a member of The Academy of Magical Arts for 30 years and you can find him performing there regularly. You can also catch him performing in restaurants, private parties and social events throughout Southern California. With a belief that each performance should be personal, this magician specializes in the art of close-up magic and mentalism.

Tickets are limited at $20.12 per seat.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the MAIN’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...