Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
|
The Furry Tails, Happy Trails pet adoption event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita.
|
Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council for a Mastering Your Business Finance meeting, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The California Department of Public Health reports that a total of six human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All six cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
|
The MAIN presents a show featuring Brady Glen, a magician and Nader Hanna, a hypnotist in a evening of whimsy, fun and mind reading, Friday, Nov. 1 8-10 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Rancho Camulos Museum, off Highway 126 in Piru, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sale of Rancho Camulos from the del Valle family to the Rubel family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.
|
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
|
Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.
|
1885
- Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story
]
|
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
|
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
|
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
|
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
|
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
|
Friend's of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Forbidden Trail" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. "Don't Let Your Eyes Betray You!" This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail, and there is no telling what lurks around.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
|
The last of this year's Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.
|
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
|
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
|
2014
- President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story
]
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.