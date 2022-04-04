April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop

The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will present an Empowered Parenting workshop on Thursday April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Center’s Alcohol & Drug Treatment Program the Zoom workshop will offer parents tips on how to talk to their children about drug use, how to recognize different drugs and the role social media plays in teen drug use.

Information will be presented by Megan De Santis, a substance use counselor at Child & Family Center.

This workshop will be offered in English and Spanish.

For information about how to join the workshop meeting call the Child & Family Center at (661) 259-9439.

For more information on the Child & Family Center click here.



