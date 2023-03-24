April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series

Un Pozo Chico: A Night of Flamenco Dance and Music, an evening of Flamenco music and dance will be held Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Flamenco is a genre of Spanish music, song, and dance from Andalusia, which is in Southern Spain. Through passionate, poetic, sensual and dazzling rhythmic movement, Irit Specktor and her company bring to you a night of original flamenco creation.

Un Pozo Chico (the small well) is a metaphor for the night. The music and dance will fill the well with artistic expression.

Join us for the VIP Experience, where you will have reserved seating, and get a chance to meet the performers prior to the show and see a demonstration.

VIP Package: $35

General Admission: $25

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/un-pozo-chico-a-night-of-flamenco-dance-and-music-tickets-569966353707.

