April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series

Un Pozo Chico: A Night of Flamenco Dance and Music, an evening of Flamenco music and dance will be held Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Flamenco is a genre of Spanish music, song, and dance from Andalusia, which is in Southern Spain. Through passionate, poetic, sensual and dazzling rhythmic movement, Irit Specktor and her company bring to you a night of original flamenco creation.
Un Pozo Chico (the small well) is a metaphor for the night. The music and dance will fill the well with artistic expression.
Join us for the VIP Experience, where you will have reserved seating, and get a chance to meet the performers prior to the show and see a demonstration.
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to provide feedback about the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process during a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session special meeting Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the council's regular open public meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Guests are invited to search for a golden egg decal placed on any of the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203. retail windows. The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt will be held April 4-8.
A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
