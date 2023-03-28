April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center

Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The FANtastically fun time includes live music, arts & crafts, gaming, costumes, performance, TAB and more. There will be tournaments, food and prizes.

Sponsored by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Teen FanFest.

