Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series

Are you tired of spending a fortune on dining out and ready to take charge of your meals? Join us for a series of dynamic cooking classes designed to empower you in the kitchen! Presented by the Canyon Country Farmers Market in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, these classes are your gateway to mastering the art of healthy and affordable cooking.

Each session, held at the picturesque Canyon Country Community Center’s demonstration kitchen, offers a comprehensive exploration of meal planning, food safety, ingredient shopping and recipe execution. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned home chef, there’s something for everyone in this engaging series.

Discover a new recipe in every class, carefully curated to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body. From flavorful shrimp jambalaya to hearty pot roast, each dish promises a delightful culinary adventure. Also, with classes designed to be taken independently, you have the flexibility to attend as many sessions as you like!

Here’s a glimpse of our upcoming class schedule:

– April 16: Whole roast chicken with potatoes and vegetables

– April 29: Pot roast with vegetables in the crockpot

– May 20: Shrimp jambalaya

– May 28: Beef and vegetable stir fry with rice

Classes run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the specified dates and enrollment is facilitated by submitting a payment of a $6 registration fee in conjunction with a $15 materials fee prior to the commencement of each class. Additionally, as a supplementary benefit, each registered participant shall be provided with $10 in ‘market money’, which may be redeemed at either the Wednesday Canyon Country or Saturday Old Town Newhall Farmers Markets. Sign up for one or more classes today by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

