Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform

Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration. The free symposium will offer workshops and panel discussions by the New Heights Artists Development Series, presented every Saturday in October. Each session will focus on Visual Arts, Film and or Music sessions for residents to enjoy virtually. Tune in and see the full schedule of events on Facebook, at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

The Arts Virtual Symposium 2020 sessions were designed to engage and educate creative individuals of all experience levels. Each session featured will include a panel of industry professionals who will discuss their personal experiences, techniques and tips for success. Some of the workshops and panel discussions featured include: Do the Hustle: How Artists Maximize Their Business; Remote Rehearsing & Jamming: What is Possible with Today’s Technology; and The Director’s Chair. The Arts Virtual Symposium is a FREE opportunity to learn from and celebrate visual artists, filmmakers, musicians and many other talented individuals, safely from home.

The Symposium will kick-off on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the New Heights session, You’re the Curator: Creating Your Own Exhibit and will feature art industry professionals Sydney Adam, Chris Davies and Emmanuel Massillon. Each will discuss how to effectively utilize various online virtual exhibition platforms to showcase art.

For a complete list of upcoming workshops and panel discussions, please visit our Facebook event calendar at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For email notifications, sign-up for The MAIN’s eNotify Santa-Clarita.com/City-Hall/eNotify to receive up-to-date information on virtual events.