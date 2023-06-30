Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments

The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.

Given the size of our shortfall this year (nearly $32 billion), I am pleased that we were able to finalize this budget without having to dip into reserves or raise taxes, while maintaining priorities like affordable housing and addressing the ongoing homeless crisis.

I am especially proud that the budget will include $82.5 million to implement the intent of our bill, AB 1208, to cover out of pocket costs for Covered California enrollees stuck paying for healthcare they can’t afford to use. Making healthcare accessible and affordable for all families is crucial in our effort to make sure people don’t go bankrupt paying doctor bills, and this bill goes a long way to ensuring that’s a reality. Some of the other amendment highlights include:

Housing and Homelessness

Revises the allocation of funds to move the disbursement of $100 million up to 2023-24 and $260 million up to 2024-25 to support local homelessness reduction efforts.

Healthcare

In addition to the $82.5 million for AB 1208 (mentioned above), reimbursement rates for MediCal providers are raised to ensure our low income and rural communities have access to the healthcare they need and providers are supported for providing that healthcare.

Education

The amendments include historic investments in education, with an 8% increase in TK-12th grades and community college funding, as well as a 5% increase in funding for the University of California and California State University systems.

Child Care

There is now a total of $1.4 billion to supplement reimbursement rates for all subsidized child care providers, which will increase support for childcare providers and make childcare more affordable for families who need it.

Energy

Appropriates $550 million Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for the Zero Emission Vehicle Package.

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...