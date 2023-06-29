header image

1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
SNAP Sports
File/Courtesy photo.


Chandra Neal, a local parent of an athlete in the Santa Clarita-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of SNAP, a safe environment that fosters inclusion and acceptance. Neal, who’s also a SNAP board member, invites the community to come out and support SNAP’s luau fundraiser, Aug. 12. Neal’s full letter and information on the luau below.

Chandra Neal.

Dear Santa Clarita Community,

I am writing to you today as a proud Board member of Sports Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) sports as well as a devoted parent of an extraordinary athlete in our special needs sports program.

Our program offers a safe and inclusive environment where athletes of all ages and abilities can come together to participate in sports such as hockey, ice skating, flag football, cheerleading and running. It is an honor to be a part of this transformative initiative that brings joy, confidence and a sense of belonging to athletes who face unique challenges every day.

One of the most remarkable aspects of our program is that we provide these sports opportunities completely free of charge to our athletes, other than the low cost hockey program. We believe that every individual, regardless of their abilities, should have the chance to experience the exhilaration of sports and the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team. However, offering these programs comes with its own set of financial challenges.

As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on the generosity of donors and sponsors to help cover the costs of equipment, facility rentals, games and insurance. These essential elements are crucial in ensuring the safety and success of our athletes. By making a donation or becoming a sponsor, you can make an incredible impact on the lives of these exceptional individuals.

Your contribution will not only help us provide the necessary resources but will also enable us to expand our program, reaching more athletes and offering an even wider range of sports. Together, we can break barriers and create opportunities for personal growth, physical fitness, and social integration. Let me share with you the story of my own child, who is blind and autistic. When he first joined our special needs sports program, it was a transformative experience for him. The joy and sense of accomplishment he felt while participating in these activities were immeasurable. The program not only helped him improve his physical abilities but also boosted his confidence and social skills. It created a supportive community that embraced his differences and celebrated his achievements. I am eternally grateful for the impact this program has had on my child’s life and the lives of countless other athletes.

We are hosting a Luau Fundraiser on Aug. 12 and are looking for your support in making this an epic event. We cannot do this alone. We need your help to continue providing these life-changing opportunities for our athletes. Your generosity will directly contribute to their growth, empowerment and happiness. Whether you choose to make a monetary donation or become a corporate sponsor, every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant difference. Contributors will be recognized through our media outlets, logos on signage and T-Shirts created for the event.

Check out link to fundraising event [here].

Join us in fostering a world where inclusion and acceptance are at the forefront. Together, we can transform lives and make dreams come true.

Please visit our website www.snaphockey.org to learn more about our program and how you can support us.

You can also check out our social media sites to see our athletes and actives we’re involved in.

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/snaphockey?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram: @snapsportsinc

Email: snapsportsinc@gmail.com

Thank you for your consideration and for being a beacon of hope for these extraordinary athletes.

With gratitude,

Chandra Neal

Proud Parent and Board Member

More information on the luau in the flyer below.

LUAU
