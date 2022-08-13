Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program

Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes. Henry Mayo Community Education will host an information session on a program that could prevent people from developing diabetes. The program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
If you have prediabetes, you can make changes now to improve your health and prevent type 2 diabetes.
The PreventT2 lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more physically active and reduce stress.
With PreventT2, you get:
–A proven program to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.
–A CDC-approved curriculum and trained lifestyle coach.
–Access to Henry Mayo Fitness and Health.
–A year-long program with weekly meetings for the first 6 months, then once or twice a month for the second 6 months.
–Support from others like you as you learn new skills.
Visit henrymayo.com/classes to register.
For information call (661) 200-2300.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.