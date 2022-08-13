Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program

Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes. Henry Mayo Community Education will host an information session on a program that could prevent people from developing diabetes. The program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

If you have prediabetes, you can make changes now to improve your health and prevent type 2 diabetes.

The PreventT2 lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more physically active and reduce stress.

With PreventT2, you get:

–A proven program to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

–A CDC-approved curriculum and trained lifestyle coach.

–Access to Henry Mayo Fitness and Health.

–A year-long program with weekly meetings for the first 6 months, then once or twice a month for the second 6 months.

–Support from others like you as you learn new skills.

Visit henrymayo.com/classes to register.

For information call (661) 200-2300.

