Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class

Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Bring your little one (child, grandchild, niece/nephew, whoever, age 8 and older) for a special class on making the most amazing pancakes you’ll ever have. Learn the basics of a pancake batter and how to take it to the next step with a fun blueberry topping.

This class is for an adult and child, together.

Held at the feedSCV Test Kitchen, 24881 Railroad Ave., Ste 103, Newhall, CA 91321.

feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class is for an adult and child, together. Ages 8+ please. Bring the following tools:

Medium bowl

2 cup measuring cup

Whisk

Plastic/nylon spatula

1/4 cup (#16) disher/scoop

Container to take home “leftovers”

You must register to attend, space is limited.

To register for a kid’s pancake class visit feedSCV/events.

