Aug: 22 Inclusive Play Area Groundbreaking At West Creek Park

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the city.

The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m. at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.

This new play area will include elements that welcome residents of all abilities. The playground allows parkgoers to further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot Play court, which offers basketball opportunities at various heights with non-conventional backboards, a dual-track inclusive zipline, a roller slide and much more.

This project is a direct result of the input from and partnership with the Santa Clarita Community, and key elements in the play area’s design were developed through collaboration with residents and stakeholders.

The current play area measures approximately 5,200 square feet. Once the new inclusive playground is completed, there will be approximately 15,800 square feet for residents to enjoy. The park’s expansion will allow families throughout Santa Clarita to experience the all-inclusive park elements. The project is anticipated to be finished by the end of this year.

For more information about the new inclusive play area project at West Creek Park, please contact Elena Galvez at (661) 255-4911.

