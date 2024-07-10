Aug. 7: SCV Chamber to Host Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration in honor of Black Business Month.

August is National Black Business Month, an annual celebration recognizing Black entrepreneurs and their contributions to America’s economy. The celebration will recognize and commend the contributions of black-owned businesses and leaders throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.

Attendees can anticipate valuable networking opportunities, interactions with fellow entrepreneurs, and insights from distinguished representatives within the black business community.

“As Chair of the Black Business Council, I am thrilled to invite everyone to our 2nd annual Black Business Month celebration,” said Di Thompson, the Chair of the Black Business Council. “This event is more than a celebration; it’s a powerful platform to honor the remarkable achievements of Black entrepreneurs and business owners. It is an opportunity to shine a light on their vital contributions to our economy and to amplify their voices. Join us in recognizing the strength and resilience of our community, and in supporting the growth and success of Black-owned businesses. Together, we can make a significant impact and inspire future generations.”

In August, Black Business Month takes center stage, and the SCV Chamber proudly acknowledges the presence and contributions of black-owned businesses across our community. Participating in this celebration offers an opportunity for the entire SCV community to stand in solidarity with our black members, fostering ongoing dialogue about the significance of supporting minority-owned businesses.

This celebration serves as a platform to raise awareness about the critical importance of diversity in both business realms and communities at large. As part of the festivities, the SCV Chamber will pay tribute to outstanding businesses and individuals for their remarkable contributions to our thriving business community.

“We are excited to celebrate Black Business Month, a time to spotlight the incredible achievements and successes of Black business owners and honor their invaluable contributions to our economy,” stated Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “By supporting minority-owned businesses, we drive economic growth and prosperity for everyone, benefiting both our local community and the broader Black community.”

Registration is now open on the Chamber’s website under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

