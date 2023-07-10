header image

July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
| Monday, Jul 10, 2023
Santa Monica Pier

File photo. Santa Monica Pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following  Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Warnings:

 – Avalon Steps Beach on Catalina Island

         At the steps beach swim area east of the Casino Arch.

 – Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

         The entire swim area.

 – Descanso Bay Beach End at Catalina Island

         The entire swim area.

 – Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         The entire swim area.

 – Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

 – Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         The entire swim area.

 – Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

 – Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

         100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
