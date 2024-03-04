header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
| Monday, Mar 4, 2024

 LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerLos Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to California State Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

In the letter, Barger highlights that the regulation of the handling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous waste leachate falls under the authority of a number of state agencies and Special Districts. The United States Environmental Protection Agency recently affirmed that Chiquita Canyon Landfill has failed to properly manage the leachate seeping from the reaction area and has not been properly treating, storing, or disposing of the leachate.

“Given the ongoing efforts of County, State, and Federal agencies to exercise our collective authority to regulate the Landfill and eliminate the ongoing odor impacts to the community, time is of the essence,” wrote Barger.

Click here to read the full article. Please allow images from the Fifth District to enhance your reading experience.

The letter was issued less than a week after Supervisor Barger directed county leaders to report actions taken by the county during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

During the meeting Barger noted that, to close the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, state agencies with authority over landfills can and should exercise their authority to revoke permits. “Unilateral action by the County at this time will certainly be legally challenged and will go nowhere,” Barger shared in a follow up statement issued after the meeting. “There must be a clear justification to order Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s closure and we can build a stronger case to do so with support. I am hopeful that we can appeal to the relevant state agencies, which includes South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Regional Water Quality Control Board Los Angeles Region, and CalRecycle, the lead enforcement agency in charge of landfill closures and post closure maintenance. County and state agencies need to band and stand together.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair

May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Updated Vaccines Now Available for L.A. County Seniors

Updated Vaccines Now Available for L.A. County Seniors
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Los Angeles County residents 65 and older now have access to an additional dose of the updated (2023-2024 Formula) COVID-19 vaccine that provides added protection to residents who are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
FULL STORY...

Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant

Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Updated Vaccines Now Available for L.A. County Seniors
Los Angeles County residents 65 and older now have access to an additional dose of the updated (2023-2024 Formula) COVID-19 vaccine that provides added protection to residents who are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
Updated Vaccines Now Available for L.A. County Seniors
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Lady Mustangs Move on to GSAC Tourney Semis
A strong fourth quarter turned a close game into The Master's University favor as the women's basketball team defeated the Hope International Royals 75-61 Thursday night in the first round of the GSAC Championship Tournament being played in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Move on to GSAC Tourney Semis
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions.
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
SCVNews.com