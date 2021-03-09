header image

1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon
Lopez
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
| Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Hart District

Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.

The county announced Tuesday its adjusted COVID-19 case rate had dropped to 5.2 per 100,000, meaning that schools could reopen for in-person instruction in two weeks should the adjusted case rate remain below 7 per 100,000 until March 23.

In a statement distributed to staff on Tuesday morning, Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed staff that the adjusted case rate threshold being met means that the district is close to welcoming back more students to campuses.

“While this is all good news, the lack of clarity presents challenges to those of us working to organize a safe and successful start to blended-learning,” Kuhlman wrote in the letter. “Therefore, to ensure an orderly transition, I am writing to confirm that (assuming there are no additional curveballs) March 29 will be the date that we launch our blended-learning model.”

Kuhlman said parents, over the course of the next few days, will be asked to confirm whether they will be taking the district’s blended learning option or online-only option.

“In the next three weeks we will share invitations for exclusive campus tours for 7th and 9th grade students,” said Kuhlman. “Hart District teachers will familiarize themselves with redesigned classrooms and will trouble-shoot new technology. We are finalizing the return of our School Resource Officers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.




Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it's in Las Vegas this year.
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, "Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience."
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon
Lopez
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 880 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 145th death, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green-light to maskless indoor gatherings among fully vaccinated people.
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
Foothill League cross-country exhibition weekend concluded Saturday at Central Park as Golden Valley faced West Ranch followed by a separate meet between Hart and Valencia.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon
Pedro Fages
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center.
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 2,110 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
The SCV Adventure Play Foundation is set to host its virtual Spring Thing Fling fundraiser on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20.
