Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
| Monday, May 18, 2020
beach water use advisory

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.

is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This beach water use advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
Monday, May 18, 2020
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
FULL STORY...
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
Monday, May 18, 2020
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
FULL STORY...
