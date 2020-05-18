Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
This beach water use advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
