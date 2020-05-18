Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.

is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This beach water use advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.