Take a Virtual Tour of the Santa Clarita Valley

Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer?

Engage with different media, maps and data, and really get to know the various aspects of the Santa Clarita Valley that make it such a great place to live, work, and play. SCVEDC will be adding new customized tours periodically, so keep an eye on their social media, website, and newsletters for updates.

SCV Means Business Tour

As part of their efforts to highlight the valley’s greatest features, the first tour details information about the various business parks and commercial/industrial developments in SCV. Unlike much of the neighboring metropolitan areas of greater Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley still has plenty of room to grow. It’s been expanding, building, and growing in population, housing, real estate, and more for years.

Not to mention Santa Clarita boasts an extremely diverse list of industry clusters. Many attracted by the unique availability of industrial, residential, and commercial real estate. These reasons and so much more, are why Santa Clarita continues to be one of the most business friendly and ambitious cities in the country. The city is constantly growing and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Grow a career, invest in family, heighten lifestyle, all right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Hollywood North (Soundstages, Studios, and Movie Ranches)

The film and television industry is a staple of the Santa Clarita Valley economy, averaging $30M in economic impact each year. Santa Clarita loves film industry companies and their crews, and they love coming here.

The valley offers an abundance of state-of-the-art sound stages, several iconic movie ranches, varied natural backgrounds, and open acreage easily lending its hand to some of the most popular filming locations in the world. It’s no wonder SCV has become known as “Hollywood North”, as it’s been popular with those in the industry since there was an industry.

Meet Our Business Community

The SCVEDC podcast is where to meet the leaders of great companies making a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley. From advanced manufacturing to digital media & entertainment, there are over 50 podcasts already available and even more to come. SCVEDC is continuously amazed by the diversity, innovation, creativity, and dedication of Santa Clarita Valley businesses. Learn more about the fascinating work local companies are doing with host Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the SCVEDC.

Links and episode summaries can be found on the tour, or visit their podcast page to listen in now.

Want to watch instead? Visit their YouTube channel.

Award Winning Education

With an unmatched commitment to preparing the skilled workforce and leaders of tomorrow, Santa Clarita Valley boasts many exceptional choices for elementary, middle school, high school and higher education. Be it public or private schooling, the SCV offers numerous award winning institutions and educational programs to students of all ages.

