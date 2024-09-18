Take a Virtual Tour of the Santa Clarita Valley

header image

September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Water drop


Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer?

Engage with different media, maps and data, and really get to know the various aspects of the Santa Clarita Valley that make it such a great place to live, work, and play. SCVEDC will be adding new customized tours periodically, so keep an eye on their social media, website, and newsletters for updates.

SCV Means Business Tour

As part of their efforts to highlight the valley’s greatest features, the first tour details information about the various business parks and commercial/industrial developments in SCV. Unlike much of the neighboring metropolitan areas of greater Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley still has plenty of room to grow. It’s been expanding, building, and growing in population, housing, real estate, and more for years.

Not to mention Santa Clarita boasts an extremely diverse list of industry clusters. Many attracted by the unique availability of industrial, residential, and commercial real estate. These reasons and so much more, are why Santa Clarita continues to be one of the most business friendly and ambitious cities in the country. The city is constantly growing and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Grow a career, invest in family, heighten lifestyle, all right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Hollywood North (Soundstages, Studios, and Movie Ranches)

The film and television industry is a staple of the Santa Clarita Valley economy, averaging $30M in economic impact each year. Santa Clarita loves film industry companies and their crews, and they love coming here.

The valley offers an abundance of state-of-the-art sound stages, several iconic movie ranches, varied natural backgrounds, and open acreage easily lending its hand to some of the most popular filming locations in the world. It’s no wonder SCV has become known as “Hollywood North”, as it’s been popular with those in the industry since there was an industry.

Meet Our Business Community

The SCVEDC podcast is where to meet the leaders of great companies making a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley. From advanced manufacturing to digital media & entertainment, there are over 50 podcasts already available and even more to come. SCVEDC is continuously amazed by the diversity, innovation, creativity, and dedication of Santa Clarita Valley businesses. Learn more about the fascinating work local companies are doing with host Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the SCVEDC.

Links and episode summaries can be found on the tour, or visit their podcast page to listen in now.

Want to watch instead? Visit their YouTube channel.

Award Winning Education

With an unmatched commitment to preparing the skilled workforce and leaders of tomorrow, Santa Clarita Valley boasts many exceptional choices for elementary, middle school, high school and higher education. Be it public or private schooling, the SCV offers numerous award winning institutions and educational programs to students of all ages.

 
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party

Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
Get ready to set sail at the Pirates SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, Thursday, Sept 19 from 7-10 p.m. on main street in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day

Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally

Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop

Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.
FULL STORY...
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
As part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's ongoing commitment to ensuring local groundwater quality and reliability, the SCV Water recently began construction on a new treatment facility to remove perchlorate and volatile organic compounds at Well 205 in Valencia.
SCV Water Begins New Water Treatment Project in Valencia
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
Get ready to set sail at the Pirates SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, Thursday, Sept 19 from 7-10 p.m. on main street in Old Town Newhall.
Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party
No. 21 Canyons Knocks Off No. 5 Fullerton 29-13
No. 21 College of the Canyons football team knocked off No. 5 Fullerton College 29-13 on Saturday night behind a stifling defensive effort and five field goals from Luis Rodriguez.
No. 21 Canyons Knocks Off No. 5 Fullerton 29-13
Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams
Six of the seven Foothill League Varsity football teams begin league play Friday night, Sept. 20.
Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams
Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts
The California Institute of the Arts will present the "NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball", Friday, Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts
Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.
Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced upcoming community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School, Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 18-19: Learning Post Academy Online Information Meetings
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m. in open session to interview and appoint a new trustee for Area 5.
Sept. 18: COC Board to Interview, Appoint Area 5 Trustee
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally
CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol is dedicating Sept. 15-21 to promoting child passenger safety across California, focusing on the protection of the state’s youngest road users.
CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance.
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
An exclusive Ransomeware webinar "Ransomeware, Don't Be the Next Victim!" will be hosted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.- noon by Shield IT Networks, in partnership with Lucas Insurance Services. It will be free for VIA members.
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 20.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
