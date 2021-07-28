header image

Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
| Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
Sign on Bouquet Canyon Road for Camp Scudder and Camp Scott. 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita.

“Our motion instructs the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant (JJRBG) Subcommittee to consider the operational needs required to effectively and compassionately care for the Department of Juvenile Justice Youth who are being realigned to the County by the State,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “We need a careful and thorough assessment of all licensed Probation facilities, including security and safety needs, programmatic components, and feasibility for serving these youth.”

The substitute motion introduced by Supervisors Barger and Solis asked the JJRBG Subcommittee to consider and rank other viable options within the County. “Identifying multiple placement options for the Department of Juvenile Justice Youth is essential to support individual success and to help these youth reach their best possible outcomes,” Supervisor Barger continued.

In summary, the substitute motion does the following:

Accepts the recommendation for Campus Kilpatrick to serve as the secure youth treatment facility for male youth.
Asks that any alternatives for placement of these youth be aligned with the recommendations in the Youth Justice Reimagined report.
Instructs the Los Angeles County Probation Department to coordinate with the Youth Justice Advisory Committee and the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant, or JJRBG Subcommittee to work with County Counsel, the CEO, Internal Services Department, and the Department of Public Works to initiate an assessment of all licensed facilities, rank the feasibility of each, and provide a report back to the Board in 60 days.
Asks the JJRBG Subcommittee, the L.A. County Department of Mental Health, and other stakeholders to develop a plan to move youth in temporary placements to permanent placements expeditiously.
Asks the JJRBG subcommittee to develop a plan with input from partners and providers to create supportive programming and a therapeutic environment for the youth.
Finally, the motion asks JJRBG subcommittee to submit funding recommendations to the Board in 75 days for the first allocation of the JJRBG funds and asks for a transition plan to be submitted within 90 days.

As directed by the State Legislature, the JJRBG Subcommittee had limited time to research and develop a preliminary plan to house California Department of Juvenile Justice youth by June 30. However, the next state mandated plan is not due until Jan 1, 2022, which provides the JJRBG Subcommittee with ample time for a transparent and thoughtful assessment and a collaborative community and stakeholder input process for the Board of Supervisors’ consideration.
