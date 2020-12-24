header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
| Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
clients quarantining

Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.

The other residents at the temporary Bridge to Home Shelter location at the Newhall Community Center are quarantining.

Bridge to Home’s intake services department will remain open but clients seeking shelter will be referred to other shelters during this period.

Once a client tests positive, they are transferred to the Pomona shelter for isolation, observation, and treatment. When those clients recover and are no longer contagious, they will be able to return to Bridge to Home.

None of the 17 clients who tested positive displayed any symptoms before they were transferred, shelter officials said.

“From the beginning of the COVID pandemic, people who are experiencing homelessness have been identified as high-risk,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Michael Foley. “We have taken the recommended and necessary steps to keep our clients safe and healthy, and we are fortunate that we hadn’t had any positive cases until recently. We will continue to keep our safety protocols in place and continue to provide the services and resources our most vulnerable neighbors so desperately need during this time.”

Bridge to Home relocated their shelter services temporarily to the Newhall Community Center to be able to have the space to provide the necessary social distancing.

Clients are required to be separated by 6 feet, in all directions, at all times. In addition, everyone is required to wear masks and temperatures are taken several times a day.

When cases in the region began to increase as fall approached, Bridge to Home enhanced regular cleaning and disinfection, and staff members were hired to solely focus on COVID prevention.

“This surge across every corner of the county has been truly profound. And while have taken significant steps to keep the virus at bay, unfortunately as the number of cases has intensified, congregant support environments such as homeless shelters have been impacted despite our efforts,” Foley said. “This highlights how crucial it is for the vaccine to arrive to all congregant care settings as soon as possible.”

With current clients in quarantine at the shelter facility, Bridge to Home is asking the community to virtually volunteer their time to lead activities and learning opportunities through Zoom. Bridge to Home also welcomes entertainers who would like to perform outdoors at safe distances, as well as books and magazines.

If you are interested in helping contact Volunteer Coordinator Randi Wyatt-Billings at Randi@bthome.org. Bridge to Home is grateful for ongoing meal service and hygiene donations which are accepted via contactless delivery.

To learn more about how you can support Santa Clarita’s primary homelessness service provider, Bridge to Home visit btohome.org or call 661-254-4663.

For more information on current shelter protocols and status, contact Director of Programs Chris Najarro at 661-463-5446.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter

Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President

Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke in November, according to hospital officials.
FULL STORY...

Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants

Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
One of the goals of fundraising done by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is to provide Community Grants to local charities.
FULL STORY...

Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer

Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry

Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke in November, according to hospital officials.
Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams
California’s new elections chief Shirley Weber had a story to tell Wednesday as she was introduced to the state’s 40 million residents, save the San Diego County constituents she represents in the Assembly: Her grandfather never voted because he lived in Arkansas during Jim Crow, before the Voting Rights Act.
Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Southern California Edison officials confirmed Tuesday they are monitoring possible power shut-offs for particular areas of the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has tragically surpassed 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
One of the goals of fundraising done by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is to provide Community Grants to local charities.
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
SCV Water received the final permit to serve water from its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility; water from the project hit the taps of Santa Clarita Valley residents this week.
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 Employment Law Update: The Road to Compliance, scheduled virtually for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are showing signs of optimism for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out.
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Firefighters extinguished a 5.9-acre blaze near State Route 14 in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 56 new deaths and 11,271 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Indoor religious services can resume in Los Angeles County under the modified health officer order Public Health officials announced Saturday, following a Supreme Court ruling last week.
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate late Monday voted to approve a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
%d bloggers like this: