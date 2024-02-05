Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
|
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
|
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
|
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
|
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
|
Around the country, homelessness is on the rise and unfortunately, Santa Clarita is not immune.
|
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
|
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
|
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
|
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 216 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
|
It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
|
Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
|
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at La Cocina, 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, along with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, Los Angeles Police Department and SouthGate Police Department announced that more than 300 organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants have been filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
|
For more than a century, Santa Clarita has been one of the premier filming destinations in Southern California.
|
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4.
|
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.