Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in Los Angeles will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside all the cookie varieties we offered last year, including favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures, including the Santa Clarita chapter, throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.

Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Available from Greater Los Angeles, every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off cookie season in January 2022. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at www.girlscoutsla.org/join</a>.

###

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves nearly 32,000 girls in partnership with more than 15,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. To join, volunteer, or support, visit GirlScoutsLA.org or call (213) 213-0123.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...