Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers

Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Company at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita. The event is held in honor of and to celebrate Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno’s fifth angelversary. The fundraiser is family friendly and will feature a cornhole tournament, beverages, food, raffle/auction, all ages coloring contest for a Discovery Flight and will raffle off a custom Cajun’s Aviation Dream cornhole board set.
If unable to attend please consider making a donation or participating in our Virtual Hike from April 4 – April 30. Registration and additional details available at www.cajunsaviationdream.org.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream is a California 501(C)(3) nonprofit corporation started in honor of Maj. Del Bagno that helps stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Since Cajun’s mishap in April of 2018 our organization has sponsored 29 young people with scholarships ranging from Discovery Flights, Flight time or by sending them to a highly sought after Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp in Oshkosh, WI.
The Del Bagno family and Cajun’s Aviation Dream board members would like to thank you for your continued love and support. We could not carry on Cajun’s legacy without it!
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.
Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" phone call.
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.