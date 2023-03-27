Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers

Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Company at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita. The event is held in honor of and to celebrate Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno’s fifth angelversary. The fundraiser is family friendly and will feature a cornhole tournament, beverages, food, raffle/auction, all ages coloring contest for a Discovery Flight and will raffle off a custom Cajun’s Aviation Dream cornhole board set.

If unable to attend please consider making a donation or participating in our Virtual Hike from April 4 – April 30. Registration and additional details available at www.cajunsaviationdream.org.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream is a California 501(C)(3) nonprofit corporation started in honor of Maj. Del Bagno that helps stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Since Cajun’s mishap in April of 2018 our organization has sponsored 29 young people with scholarships ranging from Discovery Flights, Flight time or by sending them to a highly sought after Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp in Oshkosh, WI.

The Del Bagno family and Cajun’s Aviation Dream board members would like to thank you for your continued love and support. We could not carry on Cajun’s legacy without it!

