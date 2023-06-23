CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.

CalArtian-directed films selected for the festival included:

Commissioned Films in Competition

Amanda Bonaiuto (Film/Video MFA 2018): Cécile McLorin Salvant’s “D’un feu secret”

Official Short Films in Competition

John Musker (Film/Video 1977): “I’m Hip”

Graduation Films in Competition

Zhen Li (Film/Video MFA 2023): “Fur”

TV Films in Competition

Vincent Tsui (former Gobelins exchange student): Scavengers Reign “The Wall”

Feature Films in Competition Official

Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999): “Elemental”

Jim Capobianco (Film/Video BFA 1991), Pierre-Luc Granjon: “The Inventor”

In addition to the CalArtians screening films at the festival, Annecy’s 2023 poster was designed by animator and CalArts alum Jorge R. Gutiérrez (Film/Video MFA 2000). Gutiérrez also served as a festival juror and led the Mexican Animation Tribute with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

The Annecy Film Festival is a global showcase of animated films across genres and animation techniques. First organized in 1960, the festival was initially conceived as a biennial event but is now held annually. The films are screened in a number of cinemas in Annecy, France as well as an open-air night projection at Pâquier, Annecy’s town center. AIAFF is sponsored by the International Animated Film Association.

Find the full list of films in the competition’s official selection at the official Annecy Festival site.

