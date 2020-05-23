[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
| Saturday, May 23, 2020
Student Laptop/Online Learning/Virtual Resource

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.

The initiative will first gather large-scale input through a forum called WikiWisdom, a virtual resource where educators, school leaders, and families can collaborate, interact with peers, and share best SEL practices to support students dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and over the long term.

This 2.5 week-long forum launched on Monday May 18,and has already seen participation from hundreds of California educators. Following the conclusion of the WikiWisdom Forum, the campaign will hold three virtual convenings in July with education stakeholders from around the state to deepen the discussion on the status of SEL in California.

Lastly, the project will culminate in a report on the status of Social and Emotional Learning in California, with recommendations for how teachers, school leaders, and families across the state can address the social and emotional needs of students both in response to COVID-19 and over the long term.

“The social and emotional well-being of our students has always been important. Now more than ever, it needs to be an integral aspect of distance learning practices,” said Thurmond. “This campaign will allow educators to not only share their current strategies, but participate in conversations that will impact social and emotional learning decisions moving forward.“

Joining the State Superintendent to promote this partnership are First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond.

“Prioritizing the social and emotional well-being of our kids has perhaps never been more important,” said Siebel Newsom. “That’s why I am proud to partner on ‘Advance SEL in California,’ and to help our teachers, school leaders, and families get the tools they need to support our kids in reaching their full potential.”

“Children who have strong life skills—self-awareness, confidence, empathy, problem-solving abilities, resiliency—are more able to cope with challenges and to learn more,” said Darling-Hammond. “So as we work to mitigate learning loss and address trauma triggered by the pandemic, it makes sense to focus on reinforcing those life skills through social-emotional learning. That’s why I am pleased to lend my support to this important campaign.”

The SEL WikiWisdom Forum was created by WikiWisdom and is sponsored by Beyond Differences, a student-led nonprofit organization that inspires middle school students to end social isolation and make schools more welcoming for everyone, and Education First, a mission-driven strategy and policy organization with unique and deep expertise in education improvement and Social and Emotional Learning, with funding from the Marin Community Foundation.

This work builds upon the California Department of Education’s (CDE) commitment to helping educators learn more about SEL and how to infuse social and emotional supports into every child’s school experience. The CDE convened a group of experts from different sectors of the education system to advise on the best ways to support SEL implementation. The team developed Social and Emotional Learning Guiding Principles and a Social and Emotional Learning Resource Guide. To learn more about this work, visit the CDE SEL web page.

For more information and to participate in the Social Emotional Learning Forum, send an email to AdvanceSELinCA@education-first.com. You may follow this campaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative

California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
Saturday, May 23, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
FULL STORY...

SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29

SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
Friday, May 22, 2020
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators

Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
Thursday, May 21, 2020
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Proposes 19% Cut to K-12 Education

Newsom Proposes 19% Cut to K-12 Education
Thursday, May 21, 2020
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With tax collections at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bleak education cuts headlining Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget bill last week hardly surprised employees at the state’s 10,000 schools. But news of a multibillion-dollar shortfall slated for K-12 schools nonetheless jarred an embattled education system still recovering from the last global financial crisis.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date

Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Saugus Union School District officials say they’re aiming for an August 12 start date for the upcoming school year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Friday it is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so Californians can delay or avoid a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have their civil ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has sent a letter to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors urging the Board to approve a motion allowing for regional control of COVID-19 related reopening of businesses.
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
At 12 noon on Thursday, Santa Clarita Transit operators participated in the national “Sound the Horn” event by simultaneously sounding their horns in a display of appreciation for frontline workers.
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,034 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
The White House on Friday cited Los Angeles as a major hot spot -- one of three -- for COVID-19 outbreaks in America, prompting L.A. County officials to tout the improvement of certain metrics in recent days.
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
At a special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday, Councilmembers will consider rescinding the city's evictions moratorium and adopting Los Angeles County's policy.
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday.
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Two food stamps recipients slapped the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a federal class action Thursday, claiming the Trump administration is defying the will of Congress by denying extra emergency food stamps to low-income Californians.
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
%d bloggers like this: