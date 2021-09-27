Californians Warned of DMV Text Message Scams

Uploaded: , Monday, Sep 27, 2021

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through text or unsolicited phone calls or email.

The DMV has heard from multiple customers who have received text messages directing them to an unfamiliar link. If a link does not direct customers to the main DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, it is NOT from the DMV.

The DMV does not send customers unsolicited requests for information. When the DMV texts or emails customers, it is based on action initiated by the customer. For example, customers may receive an appointment reminder or cancelation notice by text or email from the DMV. Customers may also receive an email related to DMV services that directs customers to the dmv.ca.gov website to take an action if they choose. Also, when a customer establishes an online account with DMV or has initiated an interactive, assisted online transaction with the DMV, further information may be requested.

“We offer secure online services and send text messages in some instances, but never include verification links that do not direct customers to a dmv.ca.gov link,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The department recommends customers ignore or delete any unsolicited texts or emails requesting personal information claiming to be on behalf of the DMV. Customers can report the phishing attack to the FTC at ftc.gov. If you receive a phishing email, forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org. For a phishing text message, forward it to SPAM (7726).

Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to complete DMV tasks.

