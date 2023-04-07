Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!

|
April 7
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n' Dash.
The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolorist Fatemeh A. Kian at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall, CA 91321 on Monday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
The city of Santa Clarita Street Maintenance Department will resume pothole repair work on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Langside Avenue, on Friday, April 7.
The Master's University beach volleyball team came within one match out of the five played Thursday from getting to the GSAC Championship match.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
More than 12 years ago, the 3 WINS Fitness program was an idea born in the classroom when California State University, Northridge kinesiology
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
Providing vital data and information is just one of the important services and resources that the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation provides to local businesses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed two new deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Nearly 15.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 185,842 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
SCV Water’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month.
