header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 7
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
| Friday, Apr 7, 2023

Cameron Smyth“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.

That is just one of the many springtime events – and don’t forget – with the return of spring also comes renewed beauty on our trails and in our parks. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to get out into our open spaces to appreciate the green hillsides and colorful wildflowers.

Bring a basket and join us on the field as Central Park is transformed into an enormous scavenger hunt during Eggstravaganza, where 20,000 colorful eggs filled with toys and candy are hidden by Mr. E. Bunny himself. Children ages one to 10 are invited to join in on the fun as they can race to collect colorful eggs placed throughout the park. To make sure everyone has a fun and fair experience, the fields will be divided into different areas allowing enough eggs to be found by all attendees. Hidden in 100 eggs will be a number that lucky recipients can redeem for a wide variety of games like monopoly, Bluey toys and more!

Attendees can also show off their best pose, with their prizes and eggs, as they take pictures in the on-site photo booth. While this event is free for the public, participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable or canned items with them to the event. All items will be donated to the local Santa Clarita Food Pantry. Whether you’re new to the community or a longtime resident, this egg hunt is the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Across town, you can also choose to have your egg hunt at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center during the fun and highly-participated spring event, Splash n’ Dash. Get ready to wear your favorite swimming suit as you dash into the Waterslide Pool to collect some of the hundreds of plastic eggs that spiral down the waterslide and into the pool. To keep everyone safe, children will be divided up by age and then allowed to go into the pool. Parents must accompany all small children and are encouraged to swim together. Lifejackets are available for participants at no cost to wear during the event. The Waterslide Pool will also be heated to make sure everyone is warm and having a great time during the dash. This event is also free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable or canned foods to be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. The Splash n’ Dash event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Another fun and free option during the springtime is to hike out onto our trails or enjoy a picnic in our parks or open spaces! One of my favorite spots that is especially perfect for little ones is Duane R. Harte Park, which features picnic tables, playgrounds, as well as Trail Tales! Take your time enjoying a lunch out in the beautiful park, and then take a stroll down the paseos as you read along to the children’s classic, “We’re Going on A Bear Hunt.”

If you would like to learn more about any of our egg hunt events or to find a list of our parks and open spaces, please visit santa-clarita.com. I hope to see all of our residents taking advantage of these free, family-fun events this spring.

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!

Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
Art makes life brighter, both for artists and for audiences.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
From Concerts in the Park - to Light Up Main Street, our City is known for producing world-class events year-round.
READ MORE...

Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival

Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n' Dash.
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolorist Fatemeh A. Kian at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall, CA 91321 on Monday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita Street Maintenance Department will resume pothole repair work on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Langside Avenue, on Friday, April 7.
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
The Master's University beach volleyball team came within one match out of the five played Thursday from getting to the GSAC Championship match.
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
More than 12 years ago, the 3 WINS Fitness program was an idea born in the classroom when California State University, Northridge kinesiology
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Providing vital data and information is just one of the important services and resources that the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation provides to local businesses.
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed two new deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Nearly 15.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 185,842 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
SCV Water’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month.
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: