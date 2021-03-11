Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the campaign art for the 93rd Oscars, leading up to the awards telecast on Sunday, April 25.

The 2021 campaign illustrates this year’s tagline, “Bring Your Movie Love,” celebrating our global appreciation for the power of film to foster connection, educate, and inspire us to tell our own stories.

The Academy invited seven international artists to create custom Oscar statuette art inspired by the question, “What do movies mean to you?”

The artists are Temi Coker, Petra Eriksson, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Michelle Robinson, Karan Singh, Victoria Villasana, and Shawna X.

This year’s campaign features an expanded color palette, broadening the artists’ approach to reimagining the iconic statuette.

Ranging across illustration, motion design, painting, photography, and textile art, the pieces are drawn from the artists’ diverse personal inspirations and experiences, including theaters of the 1920s and ’30s Hollywood, film as both a form of escapism and a bridge of communication and more.

The campaign art, as well as artist statements, photos and biographies, are available at Oscars.org.

The art will be featured on the Academy’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Follow the hashtags #Oscars and #OscarNoms.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

