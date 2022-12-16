header image

1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Cougar_FootballBy Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.

Bullock, who was a unanimous All-League selection, finished the year with a team-high 56 total tackles, including 39 solo takedowns, across 10 starts for the Cougars. The Sierra Canyon High School graduate was second on the team with five tackles for loss and also logged a sack, an interception, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended on his season stat line.

COC sophomore kicker Ty Morrison was the only other Cougar to earn First-Team honors. Morrison finished the year 12-of-15 on field goal attempts and 30-of-32 on PATs for 66 points. His long for the season was 41 yards with the sophomore out of Valencia High School converting on multiple field goal attempts in four straight games. He missed just one field goal attempt after Sept. 17 and converted on every PAT attempt across the final eight games.

Six Cougars earned All-Northern League Second-Team honors with four coming on the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore safeties Tylan Foster and Justin Horton were joined by sophomore defensive tackle Esai Martinez and sophomore linebacker Brian Snoek.

Foster finished third on the team with 34 total tackles and also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Horton finished with 24 total tackles and two passes defended across seven games.

Martinez finished the season with 21 total tackles, three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Snoek was second on the team with 51 total tackles with 35 solo takedowns. He also added a sack and interception while his 7.5 tackles for loss were tops on the team.

Offensively, sophomore wide received Calvin Littles was joined by sophomore offensive lineman Cole Smith.

Littles, who earned the same postseason accolade as a freshman, led Canyons with 47 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.6 yards per catch with a long gain of 69 yards. Littles also added 23 rushing yards on eight attempts and was a key contributor in the return game, averaging 44.3 yards on his three kick returns while fielding 10 punts for 88 return yards.

Smith was part of an offensive line that helped that Cougars’ offense average 26.8 points and 332.1 yards of total offense per game, with 157.4 coming on the ground.

Canyons (5-5) finished the 2022 campaign as tri-champions of the SCFA National Division, Northern League after winning three of its final four games down the stretch. The Cougars share the league title with Ventura College and Allan Hancock College.

The conference title is the 14th in program history and the fourth for COC head coach Ted Iacenda (2013, 2018, 2019, 2022). The championship is also the 11th in the 25 seasons since COC reinstated its football program in 1998.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
