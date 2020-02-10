Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.
The last few years have shown CTE is more than just a monthly observance. It’s a growing year-round concentration on every campus.
The Hart District currently has m ore than 75 high school career pathways and more than 25 career exploration opportunities at the junior high level. Pathways include engineering, medical, automotive, construction, cybersecurity and culinary arts to name a few.
More than 85% of all seniors have taken at least one CTE class during the day or after school. The Hart District hosts a unique extended day learning program with more than 1,000 students participating every semester in courses offered at each school site.
Some of these courses provide industry certification which enables students to get hired immediately.
“The District has taken an aggressive approach over the last few years in looking at the future needs in education, manufacturing and building industries,” said Joe Messina, Hart School District Governing Board member. “We are creating and adopting CTE pathways that will help our students find their life work passion and train them up to fill these positions.”
In the last decade, the Hart District has reached out to businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley to learn what the needs in the job market are and how best to prepare students.
Partnerships with the Valley Industry Association led to “Connecting 2 Success” in which sophomores gather with business leaders to learn what it takes to get a job. A multi-leveled partnership with College of the Canyons includes bringing students together on “Manufacturing Day” where students learn of various advanced technology careers and opportunities.
Valencia High School students train in a simulated ER as part of the school’s Medical Science Academy. | Courtesy photo.
But perhaps the most important aspect of the Hart District’s CTE program is in simply listening to demand of the labor market regionally and globally, adapting to provide the educational needs to fulfill those demands.
“We are not only looking at the direct demands of the market but the subcategories of jobs and industry that are created as new industries emerge and grow,” Messina said.
“When a new manufacturing facility opens in an area, they require many support services — electricians, plumbers carpenters, delivery drivers, healthcare and insurance experts and more,” he said. “We are constantly re-evaluating the needs of the students and matching their passions and abilities with the needs of the market.
“A four-year college is not for everyone,” Messina said. “Many of our students not only learn differently but really enjoy working with their hands, building things, designing things… simply working with their hands and minds.”
Castaic High School is the latest example of the Hart District’s commitment to CTE. When the school was being planned, administrators wanted an entire building on the campus that would be solely for CTE. This permanent building is modular, meaning the interior can be changed to meet the educational needs taught inside of it.
Currently medical, dental, welding and manufacturing technology, as well as all the necessary equipment to teach in those industries, are on the campus at Castaic.
“I am proud of the hard work and energy the district has put into the CTE programs,” Messina said. “But there is never time to rest. Industry is always in flux. How we built houses 50 years ago is NOT how we build them today. New technology, building materials, delivery methods and so much more have to be followed and updated. The district has made it among its top priorities.”
The District also invests in career and college exploration through Xello, a software program that allows students to reflect on their strengths and discover careers and colleges that match their goals. Another program called Canvas helps teachers provide an online experience for the extended day learning program.
For more information on how your student can benefit from the Hart School District’s Career Technical Education, go to PathwayToMyFuture.org.
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.
SCV Water will voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service in the coming months, following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water's decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.
Assemblywomen Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced Thursday they’re seeking an additional $20 million from the state budget for arts nonprofit groups amid the implementation of Assembly Bill 5.
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
