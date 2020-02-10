[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
| Monday, Feb 10, 2020
Valencia High School students train in a simulated ER as part of the school's Medical Science Academy. | Courtesy photo.
Valencia High School students train in a simulated ER as part of the school's Medical Science Academy. | Courtesy photo.

 

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.

The last few years have shown CTE is more than just a monthly observance. It’s a growing year-round concentration on every campus.

The Hart District currently has m ore than 75 high school career pathways and more than 25 career exploration opportunities at the junior high level. Pathways include engineering, medical, automotive, construction, cybersecurity and culinary arts to name a few.

More than 85% of all seniors have taken at least one CTE class during the day or after school. The Hart District hosts a unique extended day learning program with more than 1,000 students participating every semester in courses offered at each school site.

Some of these courses provide industry certification which enables students to get hired immediately.

“The District has taken an aggressive approach over the last few years in looking at the future needs in education, manufacturing and building industries,” said Joe Messina, Hart School District Governing Board member. “We are creating and adopting CTE pathways that will help our students find their life work passion and train them up to fill these positions.”

In the last decade, the Hart District has reached out to businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley to learn what the needs in the job market are and how best to prepare students.

Partnerships with the Valley Industry Association led to “Connecting 2 Success” in which sophomores gather with business leaders to learn what it takes to get a job. A multi-leveled partnership with College of the Canyons includes bringing students together on “Manufacturing Day” where students learn of various advanced technology careers and opportunities.

Valencia High School students train in a simulated ER as part of the school's Medical Science Academy. | Courtesy photo.

Valencia High School students train in a simulated ER as part of the school’s Medical Science Academy. | Courtesy photo.

But perhaps the most important aspect of the Hart District’s CTE program is in simply listening to demand of the labor market regionally and globally, adapting to provide the educational needs to fulfill those demands.

“We are not only looking at the direct demands of the market but the subcategories of jobs and industry that are created as new industries emerge and grow,” Messina said.

“When a new manufacturing facility opens in an area, they require many support services — electricians, plumbers carpenters, delivery drivers, healthcare and insurance experts and more,” he said. “We are constantly re-evaluating the needs of the students and matching their passions and abilities with the needs of the market.

“A four-year college is not for everyone,” Messina said. “Many of our students not only learn differently but really enjoy working with their hands, building things, designing things… simply working with their hands and minds.”

Castaic High School is the latest example of the Hart District’s commitment to CTE. When the school was being planned, administrators wanted an entire building on the campus that would be solely for CTE. This permanent building is modular, meaning the interior can be changed to meet the educational needs taught inside of it.

Currently medical, dental, welding and manufacturing technology, as well as all the necessary equipment to teach in those industries, are on the campus at Castaic.

“I am proud of the hard work and energy the district has put into the CTE programs,” Messina said. “But there is never time to rest. Industry is always in flux. How we built houses 50 years ago is NOT how we build them today. New technology, building materials, delivery methods and so much more have to be followed and updated. The district has made it among its top priorities.”

The District also invests in career and college exploration through Xello, a software program that allows students to reflect on their strengths and discover careers and colleges that match their goals. Another program called Canvas helps teachers provide an online experience for the extended day learning program.

For more information on how your student can benefit from the Hart School District’s Career Technical Education, go to PathwayToMyFuture.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction

SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority

Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies

Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
William S. Hart Union High School District board members adopted a handful of board policies including student privacy Wednesday, in order to comply with state immigration and physical education laws.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting

Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
FULL STORY...

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
The February 12 agenda for the Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees business meeting has been posted.
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
The next Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting is set for City Hall on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m.
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall regarding "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 5 p.m., city officials announced Monday.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting now in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 10-16, 2020.
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its public housing sites dedicated to elderly families.
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Representation matters: That seemed to be the underlying theme of Sunday night’s 92nd Oscars ceremony, telecast worldwide by ABC.
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will present a royals-themed "Celebrity Waiter" fundraiser at the Canyon Country center on Saturday, February 29, starting at 5 p.m.
Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
Diamond Princess Coronavirus Cases Hit 136; KHTS Owners Still OK
An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.
Diamond Princess Coronavirus Cases Hit 136; KHTS Owners Still OK
SCV Water to Close Wells That Exceed New Chemical Limits
SCV Water will voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service in the coming months, following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water's decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.
SCV Water to Close Wells That Exceed New Chemical Limits
AB 5: Smith, State Lawmakers Seek Aid for Nonprofit Groups
Assemblywomen Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced Thursday they’re seeking an additional $20 million from the state budget for arts nonprofit groups amid the implementation of Assembly Bill 5.
AB 5: Smith, State Lawmakers Seek Aid for Nonprofit Groups
White House Drops Probe of California Emissions Standards
The Trump administration has quietly dropped its antitrust probe of California’s agreement with four major automakers on clean emissions standards.
White House Drops Probe of California Emissions Standards
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies
William S. Hart Union High School District board members adopted a handful of board policies including student privacy Wednesday, in order to comply with state immigration and physical education laws.
Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies
Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
Median construction on Valencia Boulevard will require lane closures near Tourney Road and Interstate 5 starting Monday, February 10, according to an alert from the city of Santa Clarita Friday.
Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
%d bloggers like this: