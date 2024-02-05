header image

February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Feb 7: Hart District Board Meeting
| Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/0h6nCZBzF8o.

The Board is scheduled to discuss an overview of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed January budget for 2023/24.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].

How to Address the Governing Board
If you wish to address the Board on an item within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction that is not on the agenda, please submit a speaker card before the beginning of the First Public Comment Period. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak. Twenty minutes will be allotted during the first Public Comment Period. Additional time is set aside later in the meeting for any speaker that was not heard during the first Public Comment Period. To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

SCAN Hart
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting

Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District

Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
FULL STORY...

Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series

Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education have launched an oral history speaker series for Holocaust survivors and encourage schools statewide to participate in future events.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf

Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master's University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men's basketball.
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
Residents in Fruit Fly Quarantine Areas Urged to Skip Gifting Homegrown Produce
As Californians prepare to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, the California Department of Food and Agriculture is warning those living within fruit fly quarantine areas, including the affected areas of Stevenson Ranch and Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley, are urged to not move or gift homegrown produce during the celebration of Lunar New Year (throughout much of February), as it could spread invasive fruit flies.
Residents in Fruit Fly Quarantine Areas Urged to Skip Gifting Homegrown Produce
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Around the country, homelessness is on the rise and unfortunately, Santa Clarita is not immune.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Feb. 7: Plan Your Future at COC Foundation’s Online Seminar
The College of the Canyons Foundation is inviting you to a thought-provoking presentation.
Feb. 7: Plan Your Future at COC Foundation’s Online Seminar
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 216 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
