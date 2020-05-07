[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
| Thursday, May 7, 2020
College of the Canyons Valencia campus aerial view

College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Funds will be disbursed as quickly as possible in order to provide students with the support they need to continue their educational pursuits.

“Many of our students have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “These emergency grants will be vital in helping many of them get back on their feet without having to abandon their academic goals.”

Based on guidelines established by the federal government for disbursement of CARES Act funds, students must meet basic eligibility criteria for federal financial aid. Students who have the greatest financial need will be granted priority.

CARES Act Emergency Grants will be first awarded to students eligible for federal financial aid with a zero Expected Family Contribution (EFC), who were enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020. EOPS, CalWORKs and RISE students are included. The COC Financial Aid Office will notify students of their eligibility via email.

Remaining CARES Act Emergency funds will available for eligible students through an application process. To apply for a grant, students must be eligible to receive federal financial aid and have been enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020. Those students eligible to apply will receive an email to their My Canyons account with more information about the grants and applications process in the coming weeks.

“We are working quickly to ensure that the funds are distributed to eligible students as quickly as possible,” said Tom Bilbruck, director of financial aid and scholarships at the college. “We ask that students keep an eye on their MyCanyons email account for eligibility confirmation and additional instructions.”

Under U.S. Department of Education rules for the program, students who are not eligible for federal financial aid are not eligible to receive federal CARES Act Emergency Grants.

Please click here for more information about the college’s CARES Act Emergency Grants.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC

CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
Thursday, May 7, 2020
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
FULL STORY...

County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC

County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
Thursday, May 7, 2020
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants

Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities

CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
Between two facilities located on the Pitchess Detention Center campus, there are close to 100 inmates who have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, and close to 2,000 under quarantine.
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Thursday declaring May 7, 2020, as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
%d bloggers like this: