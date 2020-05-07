CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC

College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Funds will be disbursed as quickly as possible in order to provide students with the support they need to continue their educational pursuits.

“Many of our students have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “These emergency grants will be vital in helping many of them get back on their feet without having to abandon their academic goals.”

Based on guidelines established by the federal government for disbursement of CARES Act funds, students must meet basic eligibility criteria for federal financial aid. Students who have the greatest financial need will be granted priority.

CARES Act Emergency Grants will be first awarded to students eligible for federal financial aid with a zero Expected Family Contribution (EFC), who were enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020. EOPS, CalWORKs and RISE students are included. The COC Financial Aid Office will notify students of their eligibility via email.

Remaining CARES Act Emergency funds will available for eligible students through an application process. To apply for a grant, students must be eligible to receive federal financial aid and have been enrolled in at least one on-ground class on March 13, 2020. Those students eligible to apply will receive an email to their My Canyons account with more information about the grants and applications process in the coming weeks.

“We are working quickly to ensure that the funds are distributed to eligible students as quickly as possible,” said Tom Bilbruck, director of financial aid and scholarships at the college. “We ask that students keep an eye on their MyCanyons email account for eligibility confirmation and additional instructions.”

Under U.S. Department of Education rules for the program, students who are not eligible for federal financial aid are not eligible to receive federal CARES Act Emergency Grants.

Please click here for more information about the college’s CARES Act Emergency Grants.