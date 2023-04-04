CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This free event will feature a panel of oncology experts speaking on a variety of topics, including cancer prevention, recommended screenings guidelines, cancer care, recovery and more.

Attendees will also learn about the collaboration between Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine that is bringing world-class cancer care to the Santa Clarita Valley. Other resource and support services in the SCV will also be represented.

“We are excited to bring this educational event back to the community,” said May Lin Tao, MD, Medical Director of the Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Cancer Program and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at Keck School of Medicine of USC. “It’s a terrific opportunity for attendees to learn from top experts in the field about who’s at risk for cancer, cancer screening, care, treatment and recovery.”

Attendees can enjoy a complimentary breakfast and raffle prizes during the expo. Admission and parking are free to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. Advanced registration is preferred as space is limited.

To register or for more information, please visit henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call (661) 200-1300.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

