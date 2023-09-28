Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream

The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.

At their quarterly CTE meetings this year, LACOE will be highlighting one school district in L.A. County who is leading the way in CTE, and they selected the Hart District to showcase first. LACOE is the nation’s largest regional education agency, overseeing 80 school districts, so it was quite an honor for the Hart District to be recognized.

Carolyn Hoffman, Hart District Director of CTE, co-hosted the meeting with LACOE’s CTE Project Director and outlined the many career pathways and concurrent and dual enrollment opportunities available at schools throughout the Hart District.

The taping was led by Castaic students Broden Weeks, Executive Producer, Connor Whitlach, Director, and Alexis Candiani, Mayah Board, Madison Lamb, Jacob Calderon, Hailey Federico, and Valerie Cheer under the direction of Video Production Advisor Charles Deuschle. Mr. Deuschle, Broden, and senior Kylie Price had the opportunity to share information about Castaic’s video production program, other pathways at the school, and the iCan Academy (College of the Canyons Academy North).

“It was such an honor to host the LACOE Regional CTE meeting at Castaic High School,” said Carolyn Hoffman. “The Castaic TV/Film students did an extraordinary job demonstrating their technical and professional skills as they worked together to ensure the broadcast ran smoothly from start to finish. They showcased their abilities to run a real-world television production using state-of-the-art industry-standard cameras, lighting, and sound equipment. The Hart District is committed to ensuring all students experience career readiness opportunities ensuring students are opportunity-ready for the workforce.”

