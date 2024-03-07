Castaic Middle School Recognized as 2024 School to Watch

Castaic Middle School has once again been honored with the prestigious designation of a 2024 School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, in collaboration with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.

CMS has a long-standing history of excellence and innovation in education, being an original designee of the California Schools to Watch award since its inception in 2003. Redesignated every three years, CMS has now received this honor seven times, including in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2021, and most recently in 2024.

The Schools to Watch program recognizes outstanding middle schools that demonstrate forward-thinking approaches and success across four specific categories: Academic Excellence, Excellence in Developmentally Responsiveness, Excellence in Social Equity, and Excellence in Structures for Success.

Castaic Middle School underwent a rigorous application process, showcasing the dedication and hard work of administrative personnel and staff in fostering student connectivity with peers, teachers, academics, and the school site on a daily basis.

In addition to meeting the challenges of its diverse student population and maintaining a strong record of student achievement, Castaic Middle School will play a vital role in selecting future STW awardees. The school will also provide guidance, advice, and mentorship to staff from other middle schools, sharing best practices and supporting efforts for academic performance and improvement.

Principal Stephanie Sosa expressed immense pride in this achievement, stating, “Being recognized as a School to Watch reaffirms our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for every student at Castaic Middle School. This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community.”

Castaic Middle School looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and making a positive impact on the lives of its students and the broader educational community.

