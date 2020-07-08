[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
| Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake State Recreation Area will host a number of summer events with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place.

 

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks) marks the annual celebration as the official start of the Summer 2020 season.

“We invite everyone to enjoy summer fun by visiting our splash pads, swim beaches, and other outdoor amenities at L.A. County Parks,” said Director Norma E. Garcia. “We have convened with over 90 park municipalities, in partnership with the Department of Public Health to develop COVID-19 health procedures to help our staff and park guests stay safe. We are excited, this year more than ever, to continue to celebrate the annual Parks Make Life Better month to promote the importance of access to local parks, recreation, trails and open space for respite and mental wellness to everyone in Los Angeles County.”

L.A. County Parks offers a variety of recreational activities and amenities that promote physical activity and wellness with their respective COVID-19 health guidelines.

Splash Pads are a summer favorite with colorful play areas located at 18 parks. Opening July 9.

Swim Beaches are a perfect place to relax and refresh along the scenic shorelines of lakes at Castaic State, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Areas. Opening July 9.

Overnight Family Fishing and Camping events at select regional parks offer an affordable outdoor “stay-cation” for families looking to experience the outdoors without the long drive. Starting July 10, occurring monthly.

Summer Day Camps offer flexible schedules and free or reduced cost day camp options at 50 locations for ages 6 and up. Currently accepting registration.

PAD In Motion is a new twist on Parks After Dark with an “open streets” concept. Starting July 16 at select parks.

– Drive-In at the Park takes the movie theater outdoors at Castaic Lake with double features every weekend through August.

Trails and Natural Areas remain open for active recreation, such as hiking, walking, and running, with physical distancing required.

For a complete list and details, visit the 2020 Summer Fun website at: https://parks.lacounty.gov/summer.

L.A. County Parks continues to offer free online programming like the Parks From Home virtual recreation center for all ages and Our SPOT virtual for teens.

L.A. County Parks convened over 90 Park and Recreation Agencies and cities in Los Angeles County to create protocols and safety measures that secured the recovery process of the reopening for park amenities (stage 1-3) in partnership with the Department of Public Health. L.A. County Parks reopened non-contact recreational amenities in alignment with the County’s phased reopening approach.

For the complete list of COVID-19 guidelines and more information on reopening efforts and other changes, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

