Supervisor Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County

Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion declaring this week (Sept. 9 through 13) as Arts Education Week in Los Angeles County.

As a result, various County Departments are now prominently featuring arts education resources on their websites, newsletters, and social media platforms.

“I believe it’s important for Los Angeles County to show its commitment to arts and arts education,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “We have various partnerships in place that amplify and strengthen community connections to arts education, but there’s always an opportunity to do more. Declaring a formal Arts Education Week in our County serves as a call to action and keeps a spotlight on how arts education invests in the well-being of our youth and communities.”

Supervisor Barger’s motion highlights widespread national recognition of the benefits arts education bestows on youth and students. Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, reaffirmed those benefits. “The arts promote youth development, mental health and wellbeing, creative expression, skill building, cultural inclusion, empathy, and creative workforce development,” said Sakoda. “All youth deserve access to the arts. At the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture, we believe the arts are vital to every aspect of civic life. Our incredible Arts Education Collective helps make that vision a reality.”

Partnerships with school districts are a key factor highlighted in Supervisor Barger’s motion. Los Angeles County’s Arts Ed Collective has 75 participating school districts and five charter school networks countywide. Their website features grants and coaching opportunities for school districts who are working to provide quality arts education to their students.

The Santa Clarita Valley’s William S. Hart Union High School District is the most recent addition to Los Angeles County’s Arts Ed Collective. Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra commented on the experience. “Our William S. Hart Union High School District values a well-rounded educational experience that includes excellence in the arts,” Dr. Vierra said. “After creating a district Strategic Arts Plan in 2023, we are excited to be a part of the LA County Arts Education Collective. We believe this partnership will support our work implementing our Strategic Arts Plan and enhancing the arts education of each of our students. Through this Collective, we look forward to networking as well as having access to coaching and arts learning resources to continue providing a fantastic arts education for all of our students.”

Supervisor Barger’s motion also includes additional directives that support arts education across Los Angeles County, such as adding more school districts to the LA County Arts Ed Collective, spreading more awareness and use of Prop 28–Arts and Music and School in Schools Funding resources, and stepping up efforts to draw down philanthropic funding streams through the Center for Strategic Partnerships.

Read a copy of her full motion here.

