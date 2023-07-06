Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services

The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8.

With a rich background in education and a strong commitment to improving outcomes for all students, including english learners. Villapudua brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Villapudua currently serves as the Director of Student Support Services at Castaic Union School District, where she has made significant contributions to the educational community.

Prior to joining Castaic, she served as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services at Rio School District in Ventura County. Her experience as an educational leader spans various roles, including Assistant Principal, Manager of Special Education, bilingual School Psychologist, Special Education Teacher, and Paraeducator.

Having been an english learner student herself, Villapudua holds a deep personal understanding of the challenges faced by these students. Her own experiences have fueled her dedication to improving outcomes for all students, with a particular focus on supporting english learners. Her commitment to equity and inclusivity is evident in her work, where she strives to ensure that every student receives the support they need to thrive academically and personally.

Villapudua’s expertise and dedication have earned her a reputation as an exceptional educational leader. She brings a unique perspective to her role, having worked closely with diverse student populations and in various educational settings. Her vast experience, combined with her unwavering commitment to student success, make her an invaluable asset to the Castaic Union School District.

As the Director of Student Support Services, Villapudua will continue to drive forward the district’s mission of fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment. She will work collaboratively with educators, administrators, and education partners to implement strategies and programs that address the diverse needs of students and ensure their academic and personal growth.

The Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Nadia Villapudua as the Director of Student Support Services and looks forward to the positive impact she will make on the educational experiences of students within the district.

