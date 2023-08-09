Chamber Hosts Two Ribbon Cuttings Thursday, Friday

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting ceremonies later this week for two local businesses.

The first ceremony will be for Jewelry Fixx opening their new location at 23360 Valencia Blvd, Unit R.

Join the chamber on Thursday, Aug 10 at 1 p.m. for the official ribbon cutting.

Jewelry Fixx is a family business with over 40 years of experience, according to their website.

For more information about Jewelry Fixx check out their website.

The second ceremony is for Funburger and their second location in Valencia at 23460 Cinema Dr.

The ribbon cutting will happen on Friday, Aug 11 at 4 p.m.

Funburger is a Simi Valley based restaurant with an emphasis on American fare “with an elevated twist while keeping it casual” according to their website.

For more information about Funburger, check out their website.

Grand Openings are free and open to the public to attend with no RSVP required.

For more information about the SCV Chamber of Commerce visit the chamber’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...