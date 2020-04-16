Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of a portion of their FocusSCV leadership program now and transformed it from a small classroom format to a webinar for the entire business community.

‘Leading with Emotional Intelligence’, is a two-part virtual series tailored to support our business community.

“In light of the COVID-19 crisis, we are pleased to announce the launch of our virtual series as a teaser to our FocusSCV program,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors. “We have been working with College of the Canyons and the Employee Training Institute for months to prepare this programming.”

The series will be broken out into two sessions:

Session One: Thursday, April 30, 2020 | 11:00 a.m.

Strategies for Being an Influential Leader During Business Uncertainty: The webinar will provide business leaders with a proven framework for developing virtual leadership competencies and strengthening a virtual work culture of employee engagement, cooperation, and productivity.

Session Two: Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 11:00 AM

Building High-Performance Teams and Culture in a Virtual World: This interactive webinar will give business leaders proven strategies to inspire their employees to be highly engaged, productive, and accountable in an ever-changing work environment.

The SCV Chamber has been at the forefront of providing the entire SCV business community original, value-driven content on the information and resources businesses need during this challenging time. From weekly webinars to assist businesses, to state-wide partnerships, the Chamber is committed to be of service to our community during this time of need.

“The Chamber couldn’t be more pleased to be launching this webinar series to our full community to give them a preview of the content we are going to be offering our future FocusSCV cohort,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “Working with the COC and ETI team and being able to have Dr. Barbara Sweet facilitate our first two webinars, will give attendees exposure to a different type of skillset.”

Register at www.scvchamber.com.

For any questions, email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.